Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year. Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

You might recognize the familiar face on the side of its can as rescue pup Kira from Perham, Minnesota. During March Madness this year, Busch Light announced a bracket-style social contest where fans’ dogs were put head-to-head for the chance to be the mascot of the new brew. Minnesota dog, Kira, was crowned the winner.

Valley News Live spoke with Kira’s owners Dan and Ali Kenyon in March. You can read their story by clicking here.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger. Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Previous Story
‘They said she was ‘paw-fect’: A Perham pup is the face of Busch’s new “Dog Brew”

