Backyard fire gets out of control, jumps to garage

Crews rushed to a garage fire in N. Fargo.
Crews rushed to a garage fire in N. Fargo.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A backyard fire got out of control and ended up damaging a garage in N. Fargo.

Fire crews were sent to the 900 block of 14th St. N. around midnight on Monday, Oct. 17.

Flames were 10 ft. tall at one point but firefighters were able to put out the flames in under 5 minutes.

The back wall of the garage was torn down for crews to get in and make sure the fire was out.

The full extent of the damage is not released.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

