UPDATE: Seek shelter alert issued as law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation

There is a police presence at 'The Hill' in Glyndon, MN.
There is a police presence at 'The Hill' in Glyndon, MN.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A neighborhood alert, asking residents to seek shelter, was sent out Sunday afternoon while law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home on Andrews Ave. near The Hill Bar and Grill in Glyndon.

The Glyndon Police Department says an individual, suffering from a mental health crisis, was located in the backyard with a gun.

They say the person fired a shot into the ground.

A witness told us at least 15 police vehicles were surrounding the area and law enforcement had their guns drawn.

Authorities say the individual was safely taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

GPD says The Hill or any other nearby businesses were associated with the incident.

