Pickup overturns during two-vehicle crash in Glyndon

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Glyndon Sunday evening.

It happened on 70th street at 90th Avenue North about a mile from the Concordia Church.

It appears both vehicles were both heavily damaged.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Stick with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

