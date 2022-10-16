Local volleyball teams raise money for breast cancer awareness

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Somethings matter more than the scoreboard. For the student-athletes at Fargo Davies and West Fargo banded together to wear pink, sell t-shirts and use their platform for breast cancer awareness as part of their ‘Dig the Cure’ volleyball match.

“I feel like together with all of the other schools and everybody throughout that we can help to help raise awareness and just make people aware with what’s going on in the world.” said Emma Lalic, a senior on Fargo Davies.

Thanks to their efforts, they were able to raise over $1,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Estimated stats from the ACS:

About 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

About 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed.

About 43,250 women will die from breast cancer.

“I would say to keep fighting and we’re here by your side and we’re going to help you in any way that we can.” said Haley Horner, a senior for Fargo Davies.

According to the American Cancer Society, a woman has a 1 in 8 chance of getting breast cancer. These student-athletes understand anyone can be impacted by it.

“I could possible be effected by it in the future and I have family who has been and other people have family,” said Lalic. “So I think it’s very important that we’re super nurturing and very sensitive to that topic and helping as much as we can.”

For more information on the American Cancer Society, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.