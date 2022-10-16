KVLY brings home Upper Midwest Emmy Award.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is humbled to announce they have brought home a regional Emmy Award.

Valley News Live has been honored for their work on Rooted In Secrets, a half hour special about racism in Minnesota, put together by former anchor and reporter Cailley Chella and the KVLY Creative team.

“I am incredibly proud of the team that produced Rooted in Secrets and even more proud of everyone at Valley News Live who produces this kind of content for the Red River Valley every day.” says Ike Waller, General Manager and Vice President of KVLY.

Longtime anchor Mike Morken and photojournalist Davis Winn were also nominated for their work on a piece called Mail Call.

