Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is reporting that an intoxicated person was hit by a vehicle at around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday 32nd Ave. S and 28th St. SW. The report states the person ran across the street in a non-cross walk area and was hit.

The person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and no citations or arrests were made.

