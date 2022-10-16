Contests
Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car

Police lights
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is reporting that an intoxicated person was hit by a vehicle at around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday 32nd Ave. S and 28th St. SW. The report states the person ran across the street in a non-cross walk area and was hit.

The person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and no citations or arrests were made.

