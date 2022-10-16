City of Fargo seeking comment on proposed pedestrian bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents are invited to give their input on a proposed pedestrian bridge near Fargo’s City Hall.

The proposed bridge would be built over Second Street North and the adjacent floodwall near City Hall.

According to the project website, its purpose is to address demands for additional bicycle and pedestrian facilities in downtown Fargo with connectivity to the Red River of the North.

The open house-style meetings are an opportunity for City staff and its consultant KLJ Engineering to hear public input and answer any questions.

There will be two opportunities to provide input on October 18th.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fargo City Hall Commission Chambers (225 Fourth Street North)

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fargo City Hall Lobby (225 Fourth Street North)

Residents unable to attend either of the meetings written statements or comments should be mailed by November 4, 2022, to Scott Middaugh, KLJ Project Manager; 300 23rd Ave E, Suite 100; West Fargo, ND 58078-7820.

Comments can also be submitted via the project website or via email at 2ndStPedBridge@kljeng.com (please include “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading).

