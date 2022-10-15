WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.

WFPD attempted to stop the car driven by Charette near Brookwood Ln., but they soon fled to the 1700 Block of Main Ave. Charette was charged with fleeing, driving under suspension, reckless driving, possession of a concealed weapon and multiple arrest warrants for felony narcotic charges. While Morin faces charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, multiple outstanding felony warrants and felony possession of a firearm.

Additional charges are possible as well.

