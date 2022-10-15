WEX layoffs 30 West Fargo employees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions.

“To best position WEX for its next phase of growth, we are reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities to enable WEX to best serve customers, support employees, accelerate the pace of innovation, and continue to win in the market,” said Jessica Roy, VP external communications in a statement. “While the right choice for WEX in the long run, today’s announcement affects a group of talented WEXers, which is difficult. We are committed to helping our people transition smoothly to their new roles, responsibilities and, in some cases, opportunities.”

WEX has 6,100 employees globally.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.