Parents, educators raise concerns following Barnesville swatting situation

BARNESVILLE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Sending his three elementary-aged kids to school Friday morning was a little unnerving for Matt Savageau.

“To experience something like that is terrifying,” he said.

Law enforcement surrounded Barnesville schools Thursday, after several fake threats of school violence were made across the region, from Grand Forks, to Fargo, to Jamestown.

But police said the threat in Barnesville was real, and parents like Savageau didn’t find out about it until the end of the day.

“It changes my emotions about the situation completely because it’s come out that it was in fact someone in the school,” Savageau said.

A high school student sent an e-mail, threatening students and staff, including a specific time of day in which the violence would happen.

However, police said the student had no means to carry it out, so they released him to his parents. No one would say if the student was back in school Friday.

“That’s concerning as a parent,” he said.

Teachers, who wanted to stay anonymous, agree. They said there was not enough communication and they’re not trained for if the worst were to happen.

“What direction is the school going from here? How are these threats going to be handled? What is going to be done to prevent these threats?” Savageau asked.

When it comes to sharing information, the superintendent said his hands are tied.

“I can’t really say much other than there was a threat, the threat is gone and everyone is safe,” Barnesville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Ellerbusch said.

Parents want school leaders to talk to kids and find out what’s causing this behavior.

“It would just put parents at ease and help the community handle situations like this,” Savageau said.

However, Dr. Ellerbusch said that’s not necessary.

“It was just handled. There wasn’t any concern expressed amongst students. I think that’s the same too, so there isn’t any need for any counseling or anything like that right now,” Dr. Ellerbusch said.

Dr. Ellerbusch said there was a larger police presence at the school Friday. He added he will be addressing staff concerns regarding lockdown drills.

