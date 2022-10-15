Contests
$50,000 worth of damage after Fargo Fire takes down garage blaze

The Fargo Fire Dept. took down a garage blaze in N. Fargo.
The Fargo Fire Dept. took down a garage blaze in N. Fargo.(Fargo Fire Dept.)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire dept. took down a garage blaze Saturday morning in the 700 Block of 2nd Street N. According to the report, the fire was taken down within five minutes.

There were no injuries and none of the other buildings were damaged. However, it is estimated there was $50,000 worth of damage to the garage and the contents inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

