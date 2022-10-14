Workers and community members celebrate as Fargo Elim holds grand opening

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was the beginning of a new chapter in Fargo, as staff, residents and the community celebrated the grand re-opening of Fargo Elim, a living center and senior living facility.

It was a long time coming after the previous facility tragically burnt to the ground in January, 2020. But the destruction left them with more than grief, as they saw potential for improvements and new ideas such as private rooms, and a separate wing that can be isolated in case of an event such as a pandemic.

“When you get this opportunity to reconstruct, there’s all kind of ideas that go into it and the things we learned from before,” said David Juve, the chaplain at Fargo Elim.

The vacancy left many looking forward to the day the doors were reopened, like Marjorie Johnson, who was at the ribbon cutting of the previous facility and has volunteered at Elim for over 50 years.

“This is unbelievably so beautiful,” said Marjorie Johnson, who has worked and volunteered at Elim. “So wonderfully done, and to know that Elim’s going to be here for many years again. Beautiful place, beautiful, beautiful place. I love it.”

There’s been a lot of change at Elim, some good, some bad. But one thing that remains unchanged, is their positive outlook on their future and their residents.

“I’ve appreciated this place for many, many years and loved every minute that I gave to it. It’s gonna be here for another 60, 70 years,” said Johnson.

“You can have a brand new building, and it can be beautiful, but it’s that people that bring it to life,” added Juve.

