SWAT on scene in South Fargo

SWAT vehicles in the area of University Drive and 52nd Avenue South.
SWAT vehicles in the area of University Drive and 52nd Avenue South.(Valley News Live)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads are blocked off and SWAT is on scene near 20th Street and 52nd Avenue in South Fargo.

A viewer tells Valley News Live they heard two loud bangs in the area on Friday morning. Another viewer shared a video that shows armored vehicles parked along a residential street.

We have a reporter on scene and have a message in with the Fargo Police Department for more information. We will pass along details as they become available.

Stick with Valley News Live on this breaking news story.

