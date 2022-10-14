SWAT on scene in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads are blocked off and SWAT is on scene near 20th Street and 52nd Avenue in South Fargo.

A viewer tells Valley News Live they heard two loud bangs in the area on Friday morning. Another viewer shared a video that shows armored vehicles parked along a residential street.

We have a reporter on scene and have a message in with the Fargo Police Department for more information. We will pass along details as they become available.

