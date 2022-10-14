Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Forks on Thursday night. Police were called to Demers Avenue and 3rd Street around 11:00 p.m. on October 13 for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

The vehicle was driving west on Demers and the pedestrian was crossing Demers to the north when he was hit. Both the pedestrian and driver were on scene when officers arrived.

Police say the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported from the scene via ambulance for treatment.

This is still an active investigation, and no citations had been issued as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.