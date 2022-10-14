Contests
One in custody after Barnesville swatting call

The superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families in an e-mail Thursday.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Valley News Live) - The person who sent a threatening e-mail, forcing Barnesville students into lockdown, has been identified and taken into custody.

This is just one of several hoax calls that were made to schools across the Valley Thursday. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening.

The e-mail does not name the suspect, but it says the arrest was a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the school. It adds students will be safe to return to school Friday.

However, catching whoever is behind the rest of the calls may be tough. “Swatting” calls have been reported across the country, including North Dakota and Minnesota, the latest in what’s becoming a disturbing trend.

Fargo, West Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Bismarck Schools all also received fake threats of active shooter situations Thursday. The state superintendent’s office says schools are not required to report these kinds of threats to the superintendent’s office, police or even families. They say each individual school district has their own policy.

While educators say this is a senseless crime, no one was hurt and they are happy about how it was handled. For example, in Jamestown, about 30 officers responded to the school in less than three minutes. There were then two sweeps of the entire building.

The FBI could not report an exact number on how many swatting calls the states received Thursday, since schools are not required to report them and local law enforcement do not always report these kinds of threats to the FBI.

