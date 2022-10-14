New facility enables year-round lineworker training in North Dakota

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC) and Bismarck State College (BSC) marked the grand opening of a new lineworker training facility in Mandan.

The more than 26,000 square-foot facility includes an indoor training area with 44-foot ceiling clearance to enable year-round lineworker training. NDAREC’s main facility was also renovated as part of the project, providing additional capacity for meetings, education and training to support the operations of its cooperative members.

The project was funded by a $4 million federal grant from the Economic Development Administration and more than $1 million in matching funds from local electric cooperatives.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer were at the grand opening on Friday, October 14. Cramer took a moment to speak directly to the lineworkers in attendance, calling them and their work, “among the most noble careers in our society.”

“This is a special moment. My father was a lineworker and I spent three summers at Cass County Electric working with lineworkers; they are some of the most dedicated and skilled tradesmen. Lineworkers brave the freezing winter cold and the sweltering summer heat to ensure the lights stay on when we need it the most. The demand for this skill set is enormous and we need you. The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives’ new facility will better equip, train, and educate the next generation of lineworkers. They have created a beautiful place conducive for work and learning,” said U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer.

The Lineworker Training Center will provide enhanced, year-round training for students of Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.

NDAREC is the statewide trade association for 16 electric distribution cooperatives and five generation transmission cooperatives operating in North Dakota. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to more than 250,000 North Dakotans across 64,000 miles of distribution line.

