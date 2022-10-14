Contests
NDSU cuts ribbon on new indoor practice facility

Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex
Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU athletics, administration, coaches and student athletes held a ribbon cutting for the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex.

The new indoor practice facility will be utilized by NDSU football, women’s soccer, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s golf programs this winter and spring.

Friday’s ribbon cutting celebrates the first phase of the facility, which includes the indoor and outdoor practice fields. The second phase of the $50 million project is underway and will include a weight room, equipment room, sports medicine facilities, locker room and team meeting room.

Both fields are artificial turf – one indoors and one outdoors – on the site of the current practice fields south of the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. The indoor field will be a full 120 yards long and 60 yards wide with a roof clearance of 72 feet at the peak.

There will be camera decks on all sides and an elevated viewing area for recruiting and guests. Seven overhead doors will open from the indoor facility onto the outdoor practice field for ease of transition during team practices, scoreboards and play clocks will be provided on both fields, and LED lighting systems will be installed indoors and outdoors.

