Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

When the officer attempted to speak with the driver—who was recognized to have an outstanding warrant for arrest—they say he gave a false name and attempted to run. Officers followed the suspect closely on foot and were eventually able to detain the driver. During the pursuit, the suspect dropped a backpack that contained the pills and drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Nordick, a 35-year-old with no permanent address, was arrested for Preventing Arrest, Refusing to Halt, Possession with Intent Deliver Schedule IV Narcotics, Giving False Information to Law Enforcement and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old’s death ruled a homicide, allegedly shot in head by uncle
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies after falling from bridge onto I-29
Mom speaks out after daughter is jumped in fight- October 11
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
Police
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
Carson Fuglie
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash

Latest News

Workers and community members celebrate as Fargo Elim holds grand opening
Workers and community members celebrate as Fargo Elim holds grand opening
Fargo Elim grand opening
Workers and community members celebrate as Fargo Elim holds grand opening
Red River High School went into lockdown due to an active shooter threat.
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
News - Over 190 suicidal related calls since Sept. 1 in Fargo - Oct. 13, 2022
News - Over 190 suicidal related calls since Sept. 1 in Fargo - Oct. 13, 2022