Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

When the officer attempted to speak with the driver—who was recognized to have an outstanding warrant for arrest—they say he gave a false name and attempted to run. Officers followed the suspect closely on foot and were eventually able to detain the driver. During the pursuit, the suspect dropped a backpack that contained the pills and drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Nordick, a 35-year-old with no permanent address, was arrested for Preventing Arrest, Refusing to Halt, Possession with Intent Deliver Schedule IV Narcotics, Giving False Information to Law Enforcement and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.