A few more flakes this weekend

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will be above freezing for most of the Valley to start the weekend. Once again, mixed showers are expected in the far northern Valley and northern MN! Not all will be frozen as temperatures warm above freezing. Highs Saturday afternoon will be warming back into the 40s and low 50s. We will begin the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with a few isolated flakes north and east. We will warm up to see temps in the 30s and 40s. A few flurries are possible again in northern MN. There will be more clouds than sun both Saturday and Sunday. Both days will be gusty with winds from the NW gusting around or over 30mph.

MONDAY _ TUESDAY: We dry up to start the week as clouds decrease and Canadian high pressure takes over. With clear skies and much lighter winds, temperatures will drop! Monday morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s. Quite possibly the coldest morning of the season arrives Tuesday... most in the teens with a few single digit temperatures possible north! Afternoon temperatures both Saturday and Sunday - despite sunshine - only warm into the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: By mid-week we kick off a warming trend! Morning temps Wednesday will still be chilly as we start the day in the 20s and 30s. An approaching warm front help our temperatures boost into the 50s in the afternoon! There may even be a couple of low 60s south. There will be a few more clouds. Thursday brings a few clouds as well and just slightly cooler temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: Another warm front heads our way into Friday! Morning temperatures will mild in the 30s to even a few low 40s south. Through the afternoon we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures warming into the 50s and low 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Overcast and chilly. Breezy NW wind. Low: 33. High: 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Gusty NW wind. Low: 34. High: 43.

MONDAY: Cold morning! Sunny and chilly afternoon. Low: 22. High: 41.

TUESDAY: Coldest morning! Sunny and chilly. Low: 16. High: 42.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 26. High: 58.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 36. High: 50.

FRIDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy. Low: 38. High: 59.

