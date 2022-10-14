Contests
Boo at the zoo is back for Halloween season

Valley Today Fargo CW - Boo at the zoo
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The annual Boo at the Zoo event is happening Saturday, October 15 at the Red River Zoo.

The community is invited to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat amongst the zoo’s animals.

There will be vendors with candy and proceeds go to the zoo.

Tickets are for sale online or at the door. The event is every Saturday until October 29.

