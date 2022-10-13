“What if I would have lost him?”: Neighborly dispute escalates to a shots fired incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A dispute between neighbors escalated to a man firing a gun at an unarmed man in Fargo city limits.

The girlfriend of one of the men involved is now questioning how police handled the situation and the charges filed against her boyfriend.

“What if I would have lost him? To die over a fence. I can’t even,” said Johnna Hooker.

She says her neighbor reacted erratically and was unhappy that her boyfriend Patrick did not finish a fencing project.

“He got mad,” she said.

Hooker says the neighbor even went so far as to go into her home when no one was there.

“I called my boyfriend and I’m like “can you meet me at home? I am scared to go home,” she said.

A few hours later, Hooker says when the boyfriend returned home, he confronted the neighbor.

“He was going to have a conversation,“ she said. ”He’s like I want to talk to you Johnna is afraid of you please leave her alone.”

That’s when she says the conflict escalated.

She has since found the bullet holes that tore through her home.

“I can’t believe he wanted to shoot to kill someone over a fence,” said Hooker.

According to court documents, the neighbor states Johnna’s boyfriend kicked in the door and threatened to kill him while swinging a metal rake.

Johnna says none of that happened.

“I watched him go over. He had nothing in his hands,” said Hooker.

She says the whole ordeal has her, no longer feeling safe, in her own home.

“I feel like I am avoiding my house. I have panic attacks,” said Hookder. ”I don’t want to be there when he is there.”

Charges for both men were forwarded from Fargo police to the Cass County State’s Attorney.

For now, Patrick is to only one who has been formally charged.

Johnna says her neighbor needs to be held accountable for his recklessness, claiming even others in the neighborhood are angry.

“There are five kids that live across the street,” she said. ”It is simply unacceptable.”

Hooker’s boyfriend is facing charges for Criminal Mischief.

The neighbor has not been formally charged as of yet, though potential charges of Discharging a Firearm within the city, Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct are still pending review by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Hooker says she is also filing a restraining order against her neighbor.

