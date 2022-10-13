Contests
Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico’s south Gulf coast

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday.

The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night.

It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl’s center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

