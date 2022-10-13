Contests
Police: Two ND schools target of threats of violence

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least two North Dakota schools have found themselves the targets of violent threats Thursday, and police are investigating.

Grand Forks Police are on scene at Red River High School after a threat was made Thursday morning. Jamestown Police are on scene at Jamestown High after a threat was made shortly after the call in Grand Forks.

Police say Grand Forks officials received a ‘threatening call’ shortly before 10:30 a.m. It’s unclear what exactly was said in the phone call. Red River High was placed on lockdown as Grand Forks officers rushed to the school.

Jamestown High’s call came in around 10:40 a.m. All schools within JPS are on lockdown as of this publication.

Officers remain on scene at both high schools to search the building.

Grand Forks Police say at this time, the threat ‘appears to be unfounded.’

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

