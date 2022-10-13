MSUM receives grant to improve support for veteran students

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead received a three-year grant totaling $453,425 to develop a new Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success. The center will provide dedicated programs and support to those who have served our country and improve their success and transition into careers.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Education will improve MSUM’s ability to orientate veteran students to campus, grow partnerships with veteran-serving agencies, maximize credits earned for prior experience, engage veteran students in campus life, and keep veteran students on track for their career and educational goals. The two grant-funded positions will advance these services and innovate new ways to meet the unique needs of veterans transitioning into college and careers.

“On behalf of MSUM, I express our gratitude for the funding the U.S. Department of Education provided to support our veteran and military-connected students. This funding will improve our ability to recruit, retain, and graduate our veteran and military-connected students,” said Dr. Arrick Jackson, MSUM provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs and designated director for the Federal award.

The funding advances MSUM’s Yellow Ribbon Campus Strategic Plan initiatives to provide a more enhanced veteran and military-connected student environment and experience.

“Through this funding, MSUM will strengthen community relations and partnerships with veteran organizations and expand upon the strength of our existing Veteran Resource Center,” Jackson said.

The total cost of the project is $635,759. Seventy-one percent will be financed with Federal grant dollars totaling $453,425 and 29-percent will be funded by non-governmental sources. The grand funding period runs from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2025.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.