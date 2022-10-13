‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’.

“It’s the call nobody ever wants to receive,” said Catherine Gillach, the associate superintendent for secondary education for Grand Forks Public Schools.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but to these educators the idea of an active shooter and or any potential threat is scary for students, parents, schools and law enforcement.

“So for somebody to put a threat on our schools that is unfounded is really kind of a kick in the teeth quite honestly, we’re there to protect our kids, take care of their emotionally and physical well-being. And to have an assault on that is really concerning.” said Gillach.

Grand Forks wasn’t the only area in North Dakota that was impacted. Fargo, West Fargo and Bismarck and had similar situations. Even Jamestown had to deal with a lockdown.

“It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community. And it’s completely unnecessary,” said Robert Lech, superintendent for Jamestown Public Schools. “It’s a senseless crime and I hope that those that are responsible are held accountable.”

One of the factors that prompted swift action from the school districts and local law enforcement was the caller acted as if they were inside the school, said students were actively in danger and gave a specific classroom to dispatch.

After sweeping through the schools, no active shooters or evidence was found.

“All of the protocols were followed, that’s why we practice,” said Lech. “That’s why we make sure we understand the drills and expectations and everybody knows exactly what to do.”

Educators and administrators were impressed by the quick response by law enforcement. From taking control of the situation to making sure students were secured and safe.

“They way that they responded really from what we can tell this far, could not have gone any better,” said Gillach. “It was efficient, it was effective. We secured students, our teachers were calming students.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.