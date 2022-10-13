Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Gov. Walz to meet with Queen Sonja of Norway

FILE - The purpose of the meeting is to shed light on Norway’s strong ties with the...
FILE - The purpose of the meeting is to shed light on Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in Minnesota and the United States.(KARE 11)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor TIm Walz will meet Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway.

Gov. Walz, will meet with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway and members of the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Royal Court will meet at 11 a.m. in order to strengthen their long-standing partnership and celebrate the 49-year-long exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.

This meeting marks the start of the Queen’s four-day visit to Minnesota.

The purpose of the meeting is to shed light on Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in Minnesota and the United States.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old’s death ruled a homicide, allegedly shot in head by uncle
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies after falling from bridge onto I-29
Mom speaks out after daughter is jumped in fight- October 11
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
Police
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
Carson Fuglie
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash

Latest News

Rendering of the Fargo Jet Center Expansion
$22 million expansion coming to the Fargo Jet Center
Detective Heather Hames
Cass County Detective’s new certification to help fight internet crimes against children
Emily Lang
Bismarck mom uses her loss to educate others about dangers of RSV
Noon Weather – October 13
Noon Weather – October 13
Noon News October 13 - Part 1
Mr. Food – Brown Sugar Glazed Pork Roast - October 13