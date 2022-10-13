Snow Showers with Some Accumulation Friday

TONIGHT - FRIDAY: Some folks have seen flakes flying this afternoon - but nothing is sticking and there are no expected impacts. Temperatures have been mighty chilly today with temperatures only in the 30s to low 40s and wind chill values in the 20s! That wind continues to whip from the northwest with gusts again over 30 to near 40 mph. We will continue to see flakes and some mix into tonight before a better chance for some snow showers and some accumulation into Friday morning. The best area for accumulating snow will be in grassy spots and higher elevations across northern MN. Most areas that see snow will pick up less than 1″ but there may be isolated spots far north that measure 2-3″. Friday morning lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s once again. It will be another cooler day with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s for most. The wind continues to gust Friday as well near 30 mph.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The chill continues into Saturday morning. Morning temperatures will be above freezing for some, though. Once again, mixed showers are expected in the far northern Valley and northern MN. Not all will be frozen as temperatures warm above freezing. Highs Saturday afternoon will be warming back into the 40s and low 50s. We will begin the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with a few isolated flakes north and east. We will warm up to see temps in the 30s and 40s. There will be more clouds than sun both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY _ TUESDAY: Monday looks to be dry at this time but also one of the chilliest days. We will start the day in the 10s and 20s and we will warm only into the 30s and 40s. It will be sunnier, but cold high pressure moves in. Possibly the coldest morning of the season comes Tuesday A.M. with most falling into the teens! With some sun, we work our way into the 40s for most Tuesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Conditions remain dry as we continue on the warming trend. Morning temps will still be chilly as we start the day in the 20s and 30s. It will be a little bit warmer as we will warm up to the 40s and 50s! There may even be a couple of low 60s south. Clouds increase as the warm front moves through Wednesday. Thursday brings additional cloud cover and temperatures in the 30s to start our day and 40s to near 50 for the afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Snow showers in the morning. Breezy. Low: 34. High: 43.

SATURDAY: Overcast and chilly. Breezy. Low: 31. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Breezy. Low: 33. High: 43.

MONDAY: Cold morning! Sunny and chilly. Low: 22. High: 41.

TUESDAY: Another cold morning! Sunny. Low: 20. High: 47.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 29. High: 58.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 36. High: 50.

