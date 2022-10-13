Contests
City leaders discuss future development in downtown Fargo

There’s talk of parking garages, apartments and FMCT.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to downtown Fargo.

City leaders are eyeing a project that would include a nearly 500-stall parking garage, a 145-unit apartment complex and a 400-seat Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre.

It would fill two parking lots in the 600 blk. of NP Ave., right by The Old Broadway.

The parking garage alone would cost about $20 million.

“I’ve been downtown on a Friday or Saturday night and it’s hard to find a parking spot in our present parking ramps,” Mayor Tim Mahoney said. “People are coming. It’s happening.”

City leaders would have a goal to complete the parking ramp in 2024 and the apartments and theatre in mid to late 2025.

