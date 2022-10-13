Contests
City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title

(City of Fargo)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:

“Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and for the community residents whom we represent. Commission members are not to be hostile, degrading or defamatory toward other members, toward members of the staff or to members of our community. Derogatory and abusive treatment toward others will not be tolerated by this body.”

The recommendation will be considered at Mondays City Commission meeting. That’s happening at 5 PM. This comes after Piepkorn’s speech at the last commission meeting, sparking several people to show up the following Thursday to speak out against his stance. His comments mostly targeted the engagement center in Fargo which helps with the local homeless population and those with chemical and alcohol dependencies. Click here for more of our reporting on that.

