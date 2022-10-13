Contests
Cass County Detective’s new certification to help fight internet crimes against children

Detective Heather Hames
Detective Heather Hames(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of their detectives for receiving a special certification that’s the first of its kind for the department.

After successfully completing the Basic Computer Forensic Examiner course, Detective Heather Hames is the first Certified Forensic Computer Examiner trained and conducting digital forensics for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Detective Hames’s training will impact the State of North Dakota and our community as law enforcement continues investigating internet crimes against children and holding individuals accountable for exploiting our children. Additionally, this training will further equip Detective Hames and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Heather Hames was selected by the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists (IACIS) as the first recipient of the Digital Forensics Scholarship for Women in Law Enforcement.

Detective Hames is a 16-year veteran with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and is on assignment with the North Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

