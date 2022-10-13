Bras Off Broadway with a traffic-stopping display

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A chain of bras hung over the side of Prairie Kitchen is to display the signature event Bras Off Broadway by 701 Eateries and Project Pink.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here and the event is to help raise funds for cancer survivors and diagnoses.

Their goal is to bring ‘direct patient support’ for those after a cancer diagnosis, so this could look like gas cards, Uber or Lyft rides, amongst other transportation costs.

Project Pink will also work with social workers at both Sanford and Essentia to distribute funds as specific patients needs arise.

The event is Thursday, although the 701 eateries event is sold out, Fargo Brewing Company will have an event. Tickets are $50.

