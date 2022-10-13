Bismarck mom uses her loss to educate others about dangers of RSV

BISMARCK, N.D. – Cold and flu season is here, and it will likely hit some of us harder than others.

Small children can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under age one. Mild symptoms may include a runny nose, sneezing and coughing, while severe symptoms can include wheezing and difficulty breathing.

One Bismarck mom hopes her daughter’s battle with RSV might save a life.

“She was bubbly little baby. I love her so much,” said Emily Lang as she looked through photos of her daughter, Presley.

Lang has thousands of photos of Presley. Presley lived a short life, just shy of a year. She got sick last fall.

“I knew something was wrong. She wasn’t acting like herself,” recalled Lang.

Lang rushed her to the emergency room. Presley was flown to a Fargo hospital.

“Two days later she passed away,” said Lang.

Presley died from RSV.

“I had no idea what RSV even was,” her mom admitted.

In the months since Presley’s passing, Lang has educated herself on RSV, and she’s taken to social media to share what she’s learned. A post she shared last fall went viral.

“I had people messaging me all throughout the country saying, ‘Hey, this hit me hard,’” she said.

Lang has reshared that post and hopes it might reach even more people.

“I just hope that people take it more seriously. I know I’ve always been the one to want to kiss babies and love them. But after this experience, I know it’s not the best idea and I just hope that parents and people in general are more aware of the things that can happen when you’re sick and you pass it on to another baby it can be more serious than you think,” she said.

Pediatricians say her message is spot on. They see countless cases of RSV every season.

“RSV can be a common cold where you just have a lot of congestion and runny nose, or it can go down to the lower airways and cause bronchitis which is lower airway inflammation. So, little ones or babies, they have a hard time breathing,” explained Sanford pediatrician Christina daSilva.

Dr. daSilva says good hand hygiene is key and if you’re not feeling well, save those babies snuggles for later.

“Kiss their toes instead of their head,” she said.

That’s advice Lang hopes people take seriously. And while her little Presley is no longer here, she hopes her story might save another life.

“She’s making an impact on the world,” said Lang.

There is a vaccine for RSV, but right now it’s only available for babies who have underlying health conditions.

