$22 million expansion coming to the Fargo Jet Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ) Fargo Jet Center is expanding its facility with a new $22 million, 112,000 square-foot hangar and office complex.

The expansion will be utilized to fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and aircraft special mission modifications, as well as freeing up much-needed hangar storage space for additional tenant and visiting aircraft. The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for sister company Weather Modification International, and house the Jet Center’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.

“This expansion will help accommodate the growing aviation needs of the Fargo region and better serve clients that bring their aircraft to us from all over the world,” says Jim Sweeney, FJC President. “The investment in facilities and equipment is a commitment to supporting our team members, fostering new opportunities, and improving our customer experience.”

Construction of the Fargo Jet Center Expansion (Fargo Jet Center)

The new complex is comprised of a 27,000 square-foot maintenance hangar, a 23,000 square-foot hangar dedicated to aircraft special mission modifications, and a surround of maintenance and avionics support offices, technical workspace, and rooms for composite fabrication, paint, and sheet metal fabrication.

The expansion is estimated to be completed in the Fall of 2023.

