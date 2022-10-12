Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash

ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future.

“It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said.

The 14-year-old spent much September 24 in a tree stand scouting deer, but it was on his way home that a deer found him.

“He swerved to miss a deer and the side-by-side tipped over,” Fuglie said.

Carson was rushed to Sanford where doctors told him most of the bones in his left leg were broken. He was then flown to the University of Minnesota where doctors placed fresh tissue on his leg. Carson is expected to stay in Minneapolis for care for another month.

“To see your kid go through anything like this, it’s not fun,” Fuglie said.

Meanwhile hundreds of miles away back home in Ulen, the Fuglie family’s new acre of pumpkins were ready to be harvested, but there was no one for the job. So, Carson’s football teammates from Hawley High stepped up to the plate.

“They look out for each other and it’s a good feeling,” Fuglie said.

The fruits of their labor have now turned into a fundraiser for Carson, and all of the money from pumpkin sales go to help with Carson’s ever-growing medical bills.

Fuglie adds he hopes his son’s story serves as an important reminder of seatbelt safety for all ATV riders and drivers. He says he knows the crash could have been much worse without one.

“There’s seatbelts in those rangers for a reason. It probably saved his life,” Fuglie said.

The Hitterdal Lions Club will hold a spaghettis feed and silent auction for the Fuglie family at the Hitterdal community center on November 19 from 3-7 p.m.

