‘There needs to be more resources’: Suicidal related calls are on the rise in the FM area

Police tape
Police tape(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since September 1, there have been more than 190 calls that are suicidal related according to the dispatch logs for the Fargo Police Dept. Only a small percentage of those calls resulted in a complete suicide.

“There needs to be more resources to be quite honest to deal with people with mental health crisis,” said Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt of FPD. “We have six this year [COMPLETED SUICIDE}, and we had 14 in 2021.”

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. More than 45,000 Americans died of suicide in 2020 and there were around 1.2 million attempts.

“Our mission at AFSP is to offer hope and healing to those that are suffering from suicide,” said Emily Gard, a board member for the AFSP. “Seeing that increase in volume tells us that we are reaching those and offering hope, offering an avenue for people to be able to reach out and to get their needs met and for them to know they are not alone.”

Mental health and suicide has become a more and more prevalent topic in society, especially since the pandemic.

“A lot of what we’re still seeing is that aftermath. A lot of loneliness, lot of depression, a lot of anxiety,” said Kayla Salathe with Sanford Health. “Even more so now that school started and we been in session a little bit now. We’re likely going to see those same concerns, mood disruption as we go into the holiday season.”

There are plenty of mental health resources here in the Fargo-Moorhead area:

- FirstLink 2-1-1

- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in North Dakota

- Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota

