Man seriously injured after crash between semi and train

HARVEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver has serious injuries after a crash with a train. It happened just after 11 AM Wednesday near Harvey, at the intersection of 23rd St NE and 33rd Ave NE.

Highway Patrol says Rodney Lund, 65, of Anamoose, was driving a 2023 Volvo was westbound on 23rd St. N approaching a railroad intersection marked with stop signs. The Volvo failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and proceeded across the railroad tracks when a Canadian Pacific train was westbound and struck the semi-trailer on its driver’s side causing the truck tractor to rotate counterclockwise. The truck tractor then struck the left side of train with its driver’s side. The truck tractor came to final rest on the west side of the tracks facing east.

Lund was life-flighted to Sanford in Bismarck. According to Highway Patrol, his injuries are serious but not life-threatening. Highway Patrol adds there are potential charges pending.

