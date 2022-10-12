Contests
Man dies after falling from bridge onto I-29

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has died after police say he fell from a train bridge on 12th Avenue N over I-29.

FPD says their investigation suggests the man was climbing on the bridge before he let go as a semi was passing.

The victim later fell on top of the semi-trailer and then landed on the interstate.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to identify the victim.

No other injuries have been reported.

FPD also “expresses its appreciation for all those who stopped to help the victim and provided statements to the officers on scene.”

