Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold

The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge's decision last month...
The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month that blocked the law a week after it took effect.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether it violates the state constitution.

The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month that blocked the law a week after it took effect. It denied a request from the state attorney general’s office to set aside the preliminary injunction, setting a hearing on the lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators for Jan. 12.

Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon is blocking the law from being enforced, writing that “there is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution” and that the clinics will prevail in the lawsuit.

The ban was approved by the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature on Aug. 5 and signed by GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb. That made Indiana the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

