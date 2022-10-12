“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out.

She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week.

“I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez.

Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after she was involved in the altercation.

“It’s honestly sad that I am going through this right now and I feel like I don’t deserve it,” she said.

Her mom says she is outraged about what transpired.

“Watching everything that has happened that day on social media, it makes me feel really sad,” said Monica Ramos.

Monica says school is the one place she would never expect her child to feel unsafe.

“This is their second home. This is where we don’t have to worry about anything. We leave them here and it’s fine. It’s kind of concerning,” she said.

This concerned mom says she now notices how her daughter’s stress is affecting her.

“She’s already by herself in her room. She doesn’t want to talk to anyone. It’s really hard because she wasn’t like that,” said Ramos.

The school district has confirmed to Valley News Live that the altercation took place and “disciplinary action” has been taken.

According to Monica, the students were suspended for 10 days, but she feels more action needs to be taken not just by the school.

“If the children are running around like that, thinking that there won’t no consequences for their actions. It’s because the parents haven’t taught them the consequences of their actions,” she said.

Albris says she now hopes students learn to not choose violence when there is conflict.

“They just need to think before they do things and maybe just talk it out,” she said.

In a statement, district officials say “student safety is always of the utmost importance and concern. At Ben Franklin and as a district as a whole, we continue to be diligent in our efforts to ensure students have a safe learning environment.”

We’re told Ben Franklin administration is having quarterly meetings with each grade to reiterate expectations for behavior.

