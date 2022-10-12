Hay bale truck catches fire in Barnseville

Barnesville, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A hay bale truck caught fire on 160th Avenue South, just off I-94 Exit 24 in Barnesville. The fire started just before 6 P.M

Part of 160th Avenue South was closed off as firefighters worked to combat the flames.

Still no word on what caused the fire initially, if there were any injuries, or the extent of the damage the fire caused.

