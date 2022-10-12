Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Hay bale truck catches fire in Barnseville

The fire started just before 6 P.M
barnesville fire
barnesville fire(Davis Win)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barnesville, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A hay bale truck caught fire on 160th Avenue South, just off I-94 Exit 24 in Barnesville. The fire started just before 6 P.M

Part of 160th Avenue South was closed off as firefighters worked to combat the flames.

Still no word on what caused the fire initially, if there were any injuries, or the extent of the damage the fire caused.

Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
Fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Mezzo Apartments
UPDATE: FPD searching for suspects involved in gunfire exchange; Woman struck by passing bullet
generic crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in double-fatal Grand Forks crash
Gas pump generic
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station

Latest News

Mom speaks out after daughter is jumped in fight- October 11
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies after falling from bridge onto I-29
10:00PM News October 11 - Part 2
10:00PM News October 11 - Part 2