The future of electric vehicles in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The auto industry and the way we fuel up our cars could be seeing a lot of change in the coming years for the state of North Dakota. Many will be seeing new charging stations across the state as the department of transportation looks to install them along I-94 and I-29 for their electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan.

And dealerships are having trouble getting a hold of electric or hybrid vehicles in a market where the demand is higher than they’ve ever seen.

“We’re seeing these vehicles sell well before they even get to the dealership, said Nick Olson, the digital marketing manager at Corwin Toyota. “Soon as it hits the ground here, we don’t list it for sell. Usually it’s within 24 hours, our customers come and receive these vehicles so there’s very high demand for these vehicles.”

With California aiming to make it mandatory for all vehicles sold to be electric or hybrid by 2035, it brings up the question of what’s in the future for North Dakota and electric vehicles.

“As they become more popular, they become more popular,” said Kelly Guncheon, who drives an electric vehicle. “You see them much more frequently than you ever have before.”

Nathan Buck, who drives a gas pickup, said “I personally think it’s just gonna be all electric here pretty soon, just give it time and money. Next thing you know, we’re not going to have any gas motor vehicles or anything left.”

“I’d like to see it all electrical,” added Keith Kowalski, who drives electric. “Right now it’s a pretty cool technology, but I could see hydrogen coming into play or some other method.”

“Some people are going to stay where they are and get used to it,” said Timothy Westbrook, who drives gas. “But I think mass-adoption will happen. You’ll see more charging stations popping up, you’ll see more people at them.”

While some might be excited and waiting for prices to come down, a more permanent concern voiced among drivers was the drivable range in North Dakota’s cold temperatures.

“The question is, ‘do you drive over 200 miles a day?’ If you’re driving 25, 35 up to 60 miles a day it doesn’t make a difference how cold it is, you’re going to get that range with an electric vehicle,” said Guncheon.

The future of vehicles in North Dakota is still uncertain. However, there’s a fair chance that at some point in the future you might go from pumping to plugging.

