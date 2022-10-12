Contests
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control.

According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims.

He says the investigator will be interviewing students and gathering information for consideration.

In an email statement, Karger says, “We take the experience of all students in our district seriously.”

Parents are expected to express their concerns about bullying at the high school during the next school board meeting scheduled for November 14.

