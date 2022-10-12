Fatal crash in Pembina County leaves one dead

PEMBINA CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man died Wednesday morning after a head on collision near Glasston, ND.

Authorities say he was driving westbound when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.

In the eastbound lane, 31-year-old, Ty Smith, was driving a farm dump truck hauling sugar beets when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was ejected from his vehicle and both the dump truck and his car lit up in flames.

Smith suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

