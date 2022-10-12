Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fatal crash in Pembina County leaves one dead

vnl
vnl(vnl)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBINA CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man died Wednesday morning after a head on collision near Glasston, ND.

Authorities say he was driving westbound when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.

In the eastbound lane, 31-year-old, Ty Smith, was driving a farm dump truck hauling sugar beets when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was ejected from his vehicle and both the dump truck and his car lit up in flames.

Smith suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies after falling from bridge onto I-29
Mezzo Apartments
UPDATE: FPD searching for suspects involved in gunfire exchange; Woman struck by passing bullet
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
FPD attempt to identify
Police needs help identifying person of interest
generic crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in double-fatal Grand Forks crash

Latest News

Fargo Police cruisers
Fargo Police Department is recruiting for the upcoming year
Patrol Vehicle hit
Clay County squad car involved in crash
Valley Today Weather – October 12
Valley Today Weather – October 12
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – October 12
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – October 12