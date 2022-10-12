Contests
Fat Bear Week crowns its 2022 winner

Bear 747, who weighs up to 1,400 pounds, is the biggest bear known to catch salmon at Brooks...
Bear 747, who weighs up to 1,400 pounds, is the biggest bear known to catch salmon at Brooks River.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - A winner has been crowned in this year’s Fat Bear Week contest in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve.

The 2022 champion is a bear known by the number 747, marking his second victory in three years.

The contest is a weeklong celebration of bears gorging themselves on salmon at the preserve in preparation for winter hibernation.

Bear No. 747 defeated bear No. 901 in the finals.
Bear No. 747 defeated bear No. 901 in the finals.

Fans cast their vote for their favorite bear. Based on initial results, there were more than 900,000 votes.

Bear No. 747 defeated bear No. 901 in the finals.

Bear 747, who weighs up to 1,400 pounds, is the biggest bear known to catch salmon at Brooks River.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

