Fargo Police Department is recruiting for the upcoming year

Fargo Police cruisers
Fargo Police cruisers
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department is in the process of recruiting new officers for the upcoming year. The applications are open.

After applying, training at the academy begins on January 9th for 13 weeks.

This year, recruits will be hired on for the academy training and will be paid at a starting salary of $59,439.

For more information visit Fargo Police Departments website.

