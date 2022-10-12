Fargo Elim ready to re-open after devastating fire in 2020

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Elim is preparing for an exciting grand opening on Thursday, October 13. The care community will open its doors for a long-awaited return home after fire destroyed the facility in January 2020.

Administrator Renee Muhonen says she believes that “every wall, window, beam and floorboard tells a story of hope and transformation.” Adding, she looks forward to seeing new and previous residents create experiences and celebrate life to the fullest.

“I’m excited to be back serving the community,” says Administrator Renee Muhonen. “We are continuing to connect with previous residents and staff, welcoming them back as new people join our family.”

Residents and staff say they are eager to return to the tight-knit community.

“After roughly three years of waiting, we are joyful as we open our doors to welcome residents and staff as we fulfill our mission to serve older adults in the spirit of Christ’s love,” says Fargo Elim Chaplain and Cassia Vice President of Spiritual Life David Juve.

The public is invited to the grand opening celebration between 4:00 and 6:30 p.m. at 3534 South University Drive in Fargo. A brief program and ribbon cutting will happen from 4:10 to 4:30 p.m.

