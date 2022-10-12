Clay County squad car involved in crash

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Clay County Deputy on his way to a fire was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. Police say multiple agencies were responding to a fire on Highway 34 new I-94 in Barnesville at approximately 7:25 PM.

A Clay County deputy was assisting the Minnesota State Patrol, Barnesville Fire Department, and Barnesville Police Department at the scene. The deputy was using his marked Clay County patrol vehicle with his emergency lights activated to block the roadway since HWY 34 was closed due to the fire. While he was on the roadway, with his emergency lights activated and operational, an adult male, driving a Chevrolet HHR struck the passenger side rear of the squad car.

The deputy was not injured. He rendered aid to the driver of the Chevy HHR. The driver was complaining of minor injuries and Barnesville Ambulance was called to the scene. The driver was treated at the scene and turned over to the custody of the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was believed to be impaired, and he was transported to the Clay Correctional Center by the Minnesota State Patrol. The State Patrol is investigating the crash.

