Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston.

The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt when the vehicle entered a ditch and rolled over.

David Chmielewski, 66, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Fargo hospital.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they believe Chmielewski was wearing his seatbelt at the time and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

