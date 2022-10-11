Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

UPDATE: FPD searching for suspects involved in gunfire exchange; Woman struck by passing bullet

Mezzo Apartments
Mezzo Apartments(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is fighting for her life after sustaining serious injuries during a shooting in south Fargo.

FPD responded to Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street S. around 9:45 Monday night.

Once on scene, a man had told police his wife had been shot.

According to police, the husband stated a white Jeep with two people inside pulled up outside of their apartment.

The man and the occupants of the Jeep then got into an argument before everyone began exchanging gunfire.

A bullet then struck the woman through the apartment window and the Jeep later fled the scene.

Police are now searching for the suspect vehicle and its occupants.

If you have any information, please call 701-451-7660.

Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
Fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
Rhetton Nordman was given a gift by the 'FeDex Lady' as a random act of kindness.
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
12-year-old shot by uncle while hunting near Motley, MN

Latest News

forecast oct 10
10:00PM Weather October 10
10:00PM News October 10 - Part 1
10:00PM News October 10 - Part 1
FPD attempt to identify
Police needs help identifying person of interest
Roland Riemers
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest