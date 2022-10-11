UPDATE: FPD searching for suspects involved in gunfire exchange; Woman struck by passing bullet

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is fighting for her life after sustaining serious injuries during a shooting in south Fargo.

FPD responded to Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street S. around 9:45 Monday night.

Once on scene, a man had told police his wife had been shot.

According to police, the husband stated a white Jeep with two people inside pulled up outside of their apartment.

The man and the occupants of the Jeep then got into an argument before everyone began exchanging gunfire.

A bullet then struck the woman through the apartment window and the Jeep later fled the scene.

Police are now searching for the suspect vehicle and its occupants.

If you have any information, please call 701-451-7660.

